July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 21.

1917 – First All-Kirgiz (All-Kazakh) Congress held in Orenburg takes a decision to establish the Alash Party. The goal of the party was to ensure the autonomy of the Kazakh people based on the principle of equality, to establish the armed forces for the protection of the Kazakh people, and to settle agricultural problems.

1958 – Kazakh Symphony Orchestra (now State Symphony Orchestra) is established. Fuat Mansurov became the first director of the orchestra.

2005 – Karakoga first Kazakh-Russian border checkpoint is opened in the North Kazakhstan region. The checkpoint functions on a ‘one-stop’ principle by simplifying the process of cargo movement. The checkpoint also contributes to the further development of the Kazakh-Russian trade-economic ties and boosts commodity turnover between the two countries.

2007 – A group of archaeologists from the Margulan Archaeology Institute unearths remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 14th century in Taraz near the Karakhan Mausoleum.

2018 – Kazakhstani Irina Kuznetsova wins a gold medal in women’s 62 kg at the Asian Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Female Wrestling Championships held in New Delhi, India.

2021 – Kazakhstani inventor Nur Kutty develops a new mobile app ISEN (International Social and Education Network) for children. The app offers various video lessons (dombyra playing, chess playing, foreign language learning etc.) to users both in the Kazakh and Russian languages.



