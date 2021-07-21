July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 21.

EVENTS

1917 – The first All-Kirgiz (All-Kazakh) Congress held in Orenburg decides to establish the Alash party.

1985 – The Kazakh Symphony Orchestra (today’s State Symphony Orchestra) which now operates as a part of the Zhambyl Zhabayev Kazakh State Philharmonic is set up.

2007 – The remains of the mosque dated to the early period of Islam in Kazakhstan are found during the excavations led by the group of workers of the Margulan Institute of Archeology carried out in Taraz city near the Karakhan Mausoleum in the city center.

2018 – Kazakhstani Irina Kuznetsova wins gold at the Asian Greko-Roman, Freestyle and Female Wrestling Championships.