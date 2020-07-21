July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 21.

EVENTS

1917 – The All-Kirgiz (All-Kazakh) Congress held in Orenburg takes a decision on the establishment of the Alash Party. The goals of the Party were to ensure autonomy of the Kazakhs, to establish the army to protect the Kazakh nation and to solve agricultural problems.

1958 – The Kazakh Symphony Orchestra is created at the Kazakh Radio. The orchestra was directed by Fuat Manssurov.

2005 – North Kazakhstan region opens the first Karakoga Kazakh-Russian border checkpoint, which functions based on ‘one-stop’ principle.

2007 – During the excavation works near the Karakhan Mausoleum in Taraz, a group of researchers of A.Margulan Archaeology Institute find remains of a mosque that dates back to the early period of Islam in Kazakhstan.

2011 – 81 settlements are included in the suburban area of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) which includes the settlements of Tselinograd, Shortandy and Arshaly municipalities.

2018 – Kazakh-born army athlete Irina Kuznetsova wins a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling.