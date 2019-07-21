Go to the main site
    July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 21.

    1917 – The All-Kirgiz (All-Kazakh) Congress held in Orenburg took adecision on the establishment of the Alash Party. The goals of the Party were to ensureautonomy of the Kazakhs, to establish the armyto protect the Kazakh nation and to solve agricultural problems.

    1958 – The Kazakh Symphony Orchestra wascreated at the Kazakh Radio. The orchestra was directed by Fuat Manssurov.

    2005 – North Kazakhstan region opened the first Karakoga Kazakh-Russian bordercheckpoint, which functions based on ‘one-stop’ principle.

    2007 – During the excavationworks near the Karakhan Mausoleum in Taraz, a group ofresearchers of A.Margulan Archaeology Institute found remains of a mosque thatdates back to the early period of Islam in Kazakhstan.

    2011 – 81 settlements were included in the suburbanarea of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) which includes the settlements of Tselinograd,Shortandy and Arshaly municipalities.

    2018 – Kazakh-born army athlete Irina Kuznetsova won agold medal at the Asian Championships in Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

