July 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.

– Soviet and Kazakhstani scholar in the field of mechanics and mechanical engineering, PhD, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

– member of the Presidential National Qurultay.

– Chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Kazakhstan Filmmakers.

– Director of Saltanat State Dancing Ensemble

- popular film and theatre actor of Kazakhstan