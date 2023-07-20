Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 20. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 July 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.

Meirbek Moldabekov (1947) – Soviet and Kazakhstani scholar in the field of mechanics and mechanical engineering, PhD, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

Akhmet Muradov (1951) – member of the Presidential National Qurultay.

Yermek Turssunov (1961) – Chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Kazakhstan Filmmakers.

Maksat Zakirov (1962) – Director of Saltanat State Dancing Ensemble

Sergey Pogossyan (1972) - popular film and theatre actor of Kazakhstan
