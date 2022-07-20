Qazaq TV
July 20. Today's Birthdays
20 July 2022 08:00

July 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.

Akhmet MURADOV (1951) – member of the Presidential National Qurultay









Baktybay CHELPEKOV (1959) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget






Yermek Turssunov (1961) – Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union







Maksat ZAKIROV (1962) – Director of Saltanat State Dance Ensemble








Sergey Pogossyan (1972) – film and theatre actor, TV anchor
