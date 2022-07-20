20 July 2022 08:00
July 20. Today's Birthdays
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.
Akhmet MURADOV (1951) – member of the Presidential National Qurultay
Baktybay CHELPEKOV (1959) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget
Yermek Turssunov (1961) – Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union
Maksat ZAKIROV (1962) – Director of Saltanat State Dance Ensemble
Sergey Pogossyan (1972) – film and theatre actor, TV anchor
Read also
Popular