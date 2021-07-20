July 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.

– Co-Chairman of the Chechen-Ingush Nakh Peoples’ Culture Development Association, member of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Groznenskiy Petroleum Institute.

In 1992, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Council «Narodnoye soglasiye». Between 1993 and 1995, he was a director at the Mangyshlaksk branch of the Mekke Commercial Center in Aktau city.

From 1995 to 1997, he headed the Rosneft Office in Almaty city. In 1997, he joined the Chechen-Ingush Nakh Peoples’ Culture Development Association as Co-Chairman.

In 2012-2016, he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the 5th convocation, member of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Management. Between 2016 and 2021, he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Management.

– Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Nebit-Dag, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Nebit-Dag Petroleum College, Alma-Ata Natural Economy Institute.

He took up his current post in October 2011.

– Chairman of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

– a Kazakh actor of theatre and film, TV host.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Agricultural Institute, Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theatre and Film.

In 1990 he joined Benefis theatre as an actor. In 1993, he was an actor of the Drama Troupe Drugoi theatre. Between 1995 and 2009, he was an actor of the Lermontov State Academic Russian Drama Theatre.

During his career, Pogasyan took parts in different plays.

– Chairman of the Board of Science Fund JSC.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Clermont Ferrand Academy, University of Marne-la-Vallee, earned his master’s degree in diplomacy from Sorbonne University.