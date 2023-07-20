Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 20.

    EVENTS

    2011 – Graduate of the lyceum No.8, holder of the Altyn belgi badge Zhaslan Baraisov wins gold in the International Physics Olympiad 2011 in Bangkok.

    2022 – The mural depicting people’s artist of Kazakhstan yermek Serkebayev appears in the Kazakh capital.

    2022 - Kazakhstani Yemberdy Edyge becomes the champion at the 2022 Asian U17 Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He set a new record after lifting a total of 309kg (136+173) at the tournament. The athlete won silver in the snatch and gold in the clean and jerk.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target