July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 20.

EVENTS

2011 – Graduate of the lyceum No.8, holder of the Altyn belgi badge Zhaslan Baraisov wins gold in the International Physics Olympiad 2011 in Bangkok.

2022 – The mural depicting people’s artist of Kazakhstan yermek Serkebayev appears in the Kazakh capital.

2022 - Kazakhstani Yemberdy Edyge becomes the champion at the 2022 Asian U17 Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He set a new record after lifting a total of 309kg (136+173) at the tournament. The athlete won silver in the snatch and gold in the clean and jerk.