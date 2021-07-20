July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 20.

EVENTS

1969 – First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh SSR Communist Party Dinmukhammed Kunayev takes part in a ceremony of laying a symbolic foundation stone of the Kapshagay Hydroelectric Power Station.

1993 – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand.

2005 – A photo exhibition of the European Parliament member Struan Stevenson ‘Eternal Grief’ is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The exhibition is devoted to the tragedy of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

2010 – The Astana Contemporary Art Museum hosts an exhibition of the Kazakh national ornament and calligraphy art organized by the Restu Foundation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2011 – ‘The Royal Game’ exhibition is unveiled at the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The exhibition showcases the collection of chess sets presented to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev by the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia and former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Viswanathan Anand.

2011 – Zhaslan Baraissov from Pavlodar wins gold medal at the International Physics Olympic 2011 in Bangkok.

2012 – An open-air museum ‘Ormandy Bulak’ is unveiled in the territory of Kokshetau Natural Park of Zerendi municipality in Akmola region.

2014 – First dombra playing courses are launched in the Chinese city of Beijing. All those interested in playing the Kazakh national musical instrument are welcome to apply for the course. The course is run by Mural Bimuratuly, graduate of the Minzu University of China (former Central University for Nationalities).

2017 – Unique artifacts are discovered in one of the districts of South Kazakhstan region where the ancient settlement of Kangui khanate was located in I century AD.



