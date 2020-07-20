July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 20.

EVENTS

1969 – First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh SSR Communist Party Dinmukhammed Kunayev participates in a ceremony of laying a symbolic foundation stone of the Kapshagay Hydroelectric Power Station.

1993 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand.

2005 – A photo exhibition of the European Parliament member Struan Stevenson titled ‘Eternal Grief’ opens in Nur-Sultan. The exhibition was devoted to the tragedy of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

2010 – Astana Contemporary Art Museum unveiles an exhibition of the Kazakh national ornament and calligraphy art organized by the Restu Foundation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2011 – ‘The Royal Game’ exhibition is opened at the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The exhibition showcased the collection of chess sets presented to the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev by the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, and former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Viswanathan Anand.

2012 – An open-air museum ‘Ormandy Bulak’ is unveiled in the territory of Kokshetau Natural Park of Zerendi municipality, Akmola region.

2014 – First dombra playing course is launched in Beijing. All those interested in playing the Kazakh national musical instrument may apply for the course. The course is run by our fellow countryman Mural Bimuratuly, graduate of the Minzu University of China (former Central University for Nationalities).



