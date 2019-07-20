July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 20.

1969 – First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh SSR CommunistParty Dinmukhammed Kunayev participated in a ceremony of laying a symbolic foundationstone of the Kapshagay Hydroelectric Power Station.





1993 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid his first official visitto the Kingdom of Thailand.

2005 – A photo exhibition of the European Parliament member Struan Stevensontitled ‘Eternal Grief’ opened in Nur-Sultan. The exhibition was devoted to thetragedy of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

2010 – Astana Contemporary Art Museum unveiled anexhibition of the Kazakh national ornament and calligraphy art organized by theRestu Foundation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2011 – ‘The Royal Game’ exhibitionwas opened at the Museum of the First President of the Republic ofKazakhstan. The exhibition showcased the collection of chess sets presented to theFirst President Nursultan Nazarbayev by the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus,Armenia, and former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Viswanathan Anand.

2012 – An open-air museum ‘Ormandy Bulak’ was unveiledin the territory of Kokshetau Natural Park of Zerendi municipality, Akmolaregion.

2014 – First dombra playing course was launched inBeijing. All those interested in playing the Kazakh national musical instrumentmay apply for the course. The course is run by our fellow countryman MuralBimuratuly, graduate of the Minzu University of China (former Central University for Nationalities).