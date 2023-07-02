July 2. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of July.

NAMES

Kazakh poet and writer, public figureMukhtar SHAKHANOV was born in1942 in Turkestan region. He graduated from the Krupskaya Chimkent Teachers' Institute. Shakhanov worked for the Kazakh radio, the State Committee of the Kazakh SSR for publishing and book trade, several newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2001, Shakhanov was named the World’s Best Poet from the Turkic-speaking countries in Turkey.

Chairman of the Specialized district criminal court of Pavlodar region Nurlan KAIRBEKOV was born in 1967 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan Engineering and Construction Institute and the East Kazakhstan State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in December 2021, he was the Chairman of the East Kazakhstan regional court between 2017 and 2021.

Chairperson of the Board of the National Independent Examination CenterGulmira ZHANGEREYEVA was born in 1971. She graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute and Danubius University. She has been working in the domestic medical sphere since 1994. She was appointed to her recent post in 2017.

Director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) Yerkin TUKUMOV was born in 1973 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Institute of International Relations, University of Warsaw, Philosophy and Political Sciences Institute of the Kazakh Science Academy. Prior to being appointed to his recent post in January 2022, he was the Consul Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

General director of Express K newspaper LLP and director of Qazaq Media production center Alexander AKSYUTITS was born in 1982 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He worked for 24KZ TV channel, Khabar Agency JSC, Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV channel and Salem Social Media, Express-K newspaper.