July 2. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of July.

Mukhtar Shakhanov (1942) - member of the National Qurultay under the Kazakh President, poet, writer, and public figure.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Krupskaya Chimpentsk Pedagogical Institute.





Dauren Karipov (1969) - Kazakh diplomat, counsellor of the 1st class.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh State University of World Languages.





Gulmira Zhangereeva (1971) - Chairwoman of the Board of the National Center for Independent Examination.

She graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Danubius University.

She took up her current post in 2017.





Yerkin Tukumov (1973) - director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

Born in Termez city, Uzbekistan, he is a graduate of the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University, the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.



