Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 2. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 July 2022, 08:00
July 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of July.

NAMES

photo

Mukhtar Shakhanov (1942) - member of the National Qurultay under the Kazakh President, poet, writer, and public figure.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Krupskaya Chimpentsk Pedagogical Institute.

photo


Dauren Karipov (1969) - Kazakh diplomat, counsellor of the 1st class.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh State University of World Languages.

photo


Gulmira Zhangereeva (1971) - Chairwoman of the Board of the National Center for Independent Examination.

She graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Danubius University.

She took up her current post in 2017.

photo


Yerkin Tukumov (1973) - director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

Born in Termez city, Uzbekistan, he is a graduate of the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University, the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel