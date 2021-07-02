July 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of July.

NAMES

Kazakh poet and writer, public figure Mukhtar SHAKHANOV was born in1942 in Turkestan region. He is a graduate of the Krupskaya Chimkent Teachers' Institute. Throughout his life Shakhanov worked for the Kazakh radio, the State Committee of the Kazakh SSR for publishing and book trade, several newspapers and magazines. He also served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2001, Shakhanov was named the Best Poet of the World from the Turkic-speaking countries in Turkey.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren KARIPOV was born in 1969 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Abylai khan Kazakh State University of World Languages. He began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan back in 1995 and later worked at the Kazakh embassies in Germany and the Swiss Confederation. He was appointed to the recent post in June 2019.





Chairperson of the Board of the National Independent Examination Center Gulmira ZHANGEREYEVA was born in 1971. She is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute and Danubius University. She has dedicated her career to medical sphere since 1994. She was designated to her recent post in 2017.





Consul Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation Yerkin TUKUMOV was born in 1973 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Institute of International Relations, University of Warsaw, Philosophy and Political Sciences Institute of the Kazakh Science Academy. He was appointed to the post in April 2019.





General director of Express K newspaper LLP Alexander AKSYUTITS was born in 1982 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his career he worked for 24KZ TV channel, Khabar Agency JSC, Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV channel and Salem Social Media. He took up his recent post in May 2021.



