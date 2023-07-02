July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 2.

National Day of Dombra

The National Day of Dombra has been celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July since June 13, 2018, when the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to introduce this holiday. As part of implementation of Rukhani Jangyru Program, dombra has become the symbol of popularization of the national culture around the globe. As per a decision of the UNESCO, this ancient musical instrument and kuiis played on it are inscribed on the List of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List,

The Day of Diplomatic Service in Kazakhstan

The Day of Diplomatic Service is marked in Kazakhstan as per a Presidential decree as of July 1, 1999. On July 2, 1992, the President decreed to approve the regulations «On the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» «On Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» and «On rights and obligations of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan.» Soon the Concept of Foreign Policy of Independent Kazakhstan was adopted.

World UFO Day

This holiday is dedicated to those, who study phenomena that have no logical explanation, and objects, attributed to an extraterrestrial origin.

World Sports Journalists Day

Proclaimed by the International Sports Press Association , the holiday is marked on July 2. The AIPS was founded in Paris and unites today about 150 unions of national sports journalists. AIPS stands as a mediator between sportsmen, sponsors and international press and organizes workshops for beginning journalists.

EVENTS

1996 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On Political Parties.»

1998 - The Air Forces of Kazakhstan is established.

2011 – Astana Action Film Festival opens in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. The founder and president of the film festival is famous director, producer and screenwriter Timur Bekmambetov.

2014 – The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana. The museum occupies more than 74,000 square meters and offers its visitors archaeological, ethnographic and historical-cultural monuments of Kazakhstan – from the ancient times till present.

2017 – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin claims second medal at the Bulgarian Open Championships He took bronze in men’s 50m breaststroke having passed it within 28.05 seconds. He previously won a gold medal in men’s 100m breaststroke.

2018 – Astana gets an official letter on joining the «United for Smart Sustainable Cities» project initiated by the UN. The letter was handed over to Chief of Astana Innovations Alisher Abdykadyrov.

2018 – I Silk Road Mayors Forum is held in the Palace of Independence.

2021 – An exposition of a yurt is unveiled in Tel-Aviv, Israel. The exposition enables the citizens of Israel and guests of Tel-Aviv to get familiarized with the traditions and culture of the Kazakh nation.