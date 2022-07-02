Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 July 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 2.

EVENTS

1996 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on political parties is adopted.

1998 - The directive on the establishment of the Air Forces of Kazakhstan is signed.

2014 - The National Museum of Kazakhstan opens in Astana.

2017 - Kazakh swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins the second medal at the Bulgarian Open Championships. He claimed gold and bronze medals in the 100m and 50m breaststroke, respectively.

2018 - Astana receives the official letter on joining the project «United for Smart Sustainable Cities» initiated by the UN.

2018 - The Palace of Independence hosts the 1st Silk Road City Mayors Forum «Global Silk Road».

2019 - The solemn opening of the buildings of the COurt and International Arbitration Center of the AIFC takes place.


