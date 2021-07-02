July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 2.

EVENTS

1996 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On political parties» is adopted.

2011 – The world’s only Astana Action Film Festival kicks off at the Peace and Accord Palace.

2013 – The National Space Agency receives a new object of space infrastructure located in Ile district in Almaty region.

2013 – The stamp cancellation ceremony dated to the 20th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and foreign countries takes place.

2014 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Astana.

2015 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Manas Order, I Degree for the development of allied relations and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

2016 – Kazakh archeologists unearth for the first time ever tribal burial sites, dated back to I century B.C.

2017 – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins the second medal at the Open Championship in Bulgaria. He bagged bronze in the 50 m breaststroke clicking 28.05 seconds. Earlier he won the gold medal in the 100 m breaststroke.

2018 – Astana receives an official letter on joining the ​ United for Smart Sustainable Cities (U4SSC), a global smart sustainable city initiative.

2019 – A solemn ceremony of unveiling the building of the AIFC Court and International arbitration centre.



