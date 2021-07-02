Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 July 2021, 07:00
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 2.

EVENTS

1996 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On political parties» is adopted.

2011 – The world’s only Astana Action Film Festival kicks off at the Peace and Accord Palace.

2013 – The National Space Agency receives a new object of space infrastructure located in Ile district in Almaty region.

2013 – The stamp cancellation ceremony dated to the 20th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and foreign countries takes place.

2014 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Astana.

2015 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Manas Order, I Degree for the development of allied relations and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

2016 – Kazakh archeologists unearth for the first time ever tribal burial sites, dated back to I century B.C.

2017 – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins the second medal at the Open Championship in Bulgaria. He bagged bronze in the 50 m breaststroke clicking 28.05 seconds. Earlier he won the gold medal in the 100 m breaststroke.

2018 – Astana receives an official letter on joining the ​ United for Smart Sustainable Cities (U4SSC), a global smart sustainable city initiative.

2019 – A solemn ceremony of unveiling the building of the AIFC Court and International arbitration centre.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10