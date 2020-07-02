Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 2.


EVENTS


1996 – The Law of Kazakhstan On political parties is adopted.

2011 – The world’s only Astana Action Film Festival kicks off at Peace and Accord Palace.

2013 – National Space Agency receives new object of space infrastructure located in Ile district in Almaty region.

2013 – The ceremony of stamp cancellation dated to the 20th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and foreign countries.

2014 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan opens in Astana.

2015 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Manas Order, I degree for merits to the development of allied relations and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

2016 – Kazakh archeologists unearth for the first time ever tribal burial sites dated back to I century B.C.

2017 – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins second medal at Open Championship in Bulgaria.

2018 – Astana receives an official letter on joining the ​ «United for Smart Sustainable Cities», a UN initiative.

2019 – A solemn ceremony of opening the building of the AIFC Court and International arbitration centre.


