July 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of July.

NAMES

Lyudmila Poltorabatko (1953) – political figure, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Novosibirsk region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Galym Dossken (1960) – philologist, literary critic, director, and screenwriter.

He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Nariman Turegaliyev (1964) – governor of West Kazakhstan region.

Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute, Caspian Public University.

He took up his current post in December 2022.

Nurlan Koyanbayev (1979) – head of the Dara Talents Support Public Fund, co-chairman of Respublica party.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Academy of Economics and Law.