    • July 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 July 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of July.

    NAMES

    Lyudmila Poltorabatko (1953) - political activist, member of the Council of Senators of the Kazakh Parliament


    Galym Dosken (1960) – philologist, literary critic, filmmaker, screenwriter

    Beketzhan Zhumakhanov (1963) – Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee

    Nariman Turegaliyev (1964) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Socio-Economic Development and Science

    Nurlan Koyanbayev (1979) – Creative Director at the President’s Television and Radio Complex

