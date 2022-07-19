July 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of July.

NAMES

Lyudmila Poltorabatko (1953) - political activist, member of the Council of Senators of the Kazakh Parliament





Galym Dosken (1960) – philologist, literary critic, filmmaker, screenwriter

Beketzhan Zhumakhanov (1963) – Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee

Nariman Turegaliyev (1964) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Socio-Economic Development and Science

Nurlan Koyanbayev (1979) – Creative Director at the President’s Television and Radio Complex

