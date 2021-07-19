Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 19. Today's Birthdays

19 July 2021
19 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of July.

NAMES

photo

Lyudmila Poltorobatko (1953) is the political figure, member of the Senate Council under the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Novosibirsk region, Russia, is the graduate of the Kazakh State University named after Kirov (1977).




photo

Galym Dosken (1960) is the philologist, literary critic, film director, screenwriter.

Graduated from the Abai Kazakh Teachers’ Training Institute.

Among the films he directed are Stolitsy Velikoy Stepi (The capitals of the Great Steppe), Khronika utrachennogo sveta (The lost light chronicle), and others.




photo

Beketzhan Zhumakhanov (1963) is the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of CIS member states.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Red Banner Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Financial Academy of the Russian Government.

Prior to the appointment acted as the ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in 2019-2021.

Has been serving since 2021.

photo

Nariman Turegaliyev (1964) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, secretary of the sociocultural development and science committee.

Born in Uralsk region is thew graduate of the Zhambyl hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Caspian Social University.

In 2016-2017 acted as the Mayor of Uralsk city.

Has been acting since June 2017.



photo

Bolat Tokezhanov (1972) is the CEO at the Social medical Insurance Foundation.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, National Public Policy School at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

In 2017-2020 worked as the executive secretary of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Has been working since July 2020.


