July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

EVENTS

1938 – The Donskoy mining and processing works is founded in Aktobe region.

2005 – The first stone is laid to the foundation of the future memorial complex honoring the great Kazakhs in Tendik, Bayanaul district. It is the village where the Kazakh academician Kanysh Satpayev was born.

2010 – The official website of Kazakhstan’s SCO Chairmanship ww.sco2011.kz is launched.

2013 – Kazakhstani scientists and engineers joined the International Academy of Astronautics – IAA.

2013 – Ballerinas of East Kazakhstan specialized ballet school for gifted children grabbed 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Sea, Sun, Festival! international contest held in Spain.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Asian Music GaLa, The Most Popular Foreign Singer nomination, in China.

2018 – The graves of the elite Saki society are unearthed in Yeleke Sazy burial mound, Tarbagatai district, dated back to VIII-VII centuries B.C.