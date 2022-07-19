19 July 2022 07:00

July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

1938 –Donskoy Mining and Processing Works is opened in Aktobe region

2010 – The official website of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization www.sco2011.kz is launched.

2013 – Kazakhstani scientists and engineers join the International Academy of Astronautics – IAA.

2013 – Ballet dancers from the East Kazakhstan Specialized Ballet School for Gifted Children win 3 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the Sea, Sun, Festival! international contest in Spain.

2017 – World-famous Kazakh-born vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen receives Asian Music GaLa award in The Most Popular Foreign Singer nomination in China.

2018 – The graves of the elite Saka society are unearthed in Yeleke Sazy burial mound, Tarbagatai district of the East Kazakhstan region. The findings date back to the VIII-VII centuries B.C.

2021 – 22-year-old Rukhiya Baidukenova, student of the Kazakh National University of Arts, wins the Grand Prix of the XXX Slavianski Bazaar international festival of arts in Belarusian Vitebsk.

2021 – A monument to academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev is unveiled in Kostanay. Kenzhegali Sagadiyev is the author of more than 445 scientific works, including 20 manuscripts and textbooks. He was one of the pioneer builders of independent Kazakhstan.