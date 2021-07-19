Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

    EVENTS

    1938 – The Donskoy mining and processing works is founded in Aktobe region.

    2005 – The first stone is laid to the foundation of the future memorial complex honoring the great Kazakhs in Tendik, Bayanaul district. It is the village where the first Kazakh academician Kanysh Satpayev was born.

    2010 – The official website of the Kazakhstan’s SCO Chairmanship ww.sco2011.kz is launched.

    2013 – Kazakhstani scientists and engineers joined the International Academy of Astronautics – IAA.

    2013 – Ballerinas of East Kazakhstan specialized ballet school for gifted children grabbed 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Sea, Sun, Festival! international contest held in Spain.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Asian Music GaLa in The Most Popular Foreign Singer nomination in China.

    2018 – The graves of the elite Saki society are unearthed in Yeleke Sazy burial mound, Tarbagatai district, dated back to VIII-VII centuries B.C.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events