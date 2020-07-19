July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

EVENTS

2010 – The official website of the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - ww.sco2011.kz starts operation.

2014 - «Altyn Ukі 2014» International Competition of Special Forces Sniper Pairs at the Spassk Training Center of Karaganda region comes to an end. Servicemen from Russia, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Pakistan, the United States, and China participated in the competition. The winners were the Special Forces of Kazakhstan. The servicemen of China and the UK came in second and third, respectively.

2017 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is dubbed the winner in 'The Most Popular Foreign Singer' nomination at the Asian Music GaLa award ceremony in Guangzhou, China.

2018 - Graves of Saka social elite that date back to the 8th and 7th centuries BC are found during excavation at the Yeleke Sazy Mound in Tarbagatai district, East Kazakhstan region.