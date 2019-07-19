July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

EVENTS

1929 – The firsttrain with the Turkestan-Siberian Railway (Turksib) construction workersarrives in Kazakhstan.

2012 – Singaporehosts the reception dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the establishment ofdiplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth ofAustralia.

2017 – Kazakhsinger Dimash Kudaibergen receives the Most Popular Overseas Singer Award atthe Tencent MTV Asia Music Gala.

2018 – Graves ofSaka social elite that date back to the 8th and 7th centuries BC are foundduring excavation at the Yeleke Sazy Mound in Tarbagatai district, EastKazakhstan region.

- Kazakh singer YernarSadirbayev wins first place at the 26th Slavianski Bazaar in VitebskInternational Festival of Arts.