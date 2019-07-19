Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

    EVENTS

    1929 – The firsttrain with the Turkestan-Siberian Railway (Turksib) construction workersarrives in Kazakhstan.

    2012 – Singaporehosts the reception dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the establishment ofdiplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth ofAustralia.

    2017 – Kazakhsinger Dimash Kudaibergen receives the Most Popular Overseas Singer Award atthe Tencent MTV Asia Music Gala.

    2018 – Graves ofSaka social elite that date back to the 8th and 7th centuries BC are foundduring excavation at the Yeleke Sazy Mound in Tarbagatai district, EastKazakhstan region.

    - Kazakh singer YernarSadirbayev wins first place at the 26th Slavianski Bazaar in VitebskInternational Festival of Arts.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    History of Kazakhstan Events Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events