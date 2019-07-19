Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Almas Zheksenbekov
19 July 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 19.

EVENTS

1929 – The first train with the Turkestan-Siberian Railway (Turksib) construction workers arrives in Kazakhstan.

2012 – Singapore hosts the reception dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Australia.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen receives the Most Popular Overseas Singer Award at the Tencent MTV Asia Music Gala.

2018 – Graves of Saka social elite that date back to the 8th and 7th centuries BC are found during excavation at the Yeleke Sazy Mound in Tarbagatai district, East Kazakhstan region.

- Kazakh singer Yernar Sadirbayev wins first place at the 26th Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk International Festival of Arts.

