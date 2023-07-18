Go to the main site
    July 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of July.

    Raissa Sadykova (1944-2020) – first female conductor of Kazakhstan, Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, winner of a diploma of the IV All-Union Contest of Conductors in Moscow.

    Sagi Ashimov (1961-1999) – film actor, laureate of the Kazakh SSR State Prize.

    Aliya Galimova (1970) – Chief of Staff of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Assat Nurpeissov (1987) – Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

