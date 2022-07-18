July 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of July.

NAMES

Raisa Sadykova (1944-2020) - first Kazakh female professional conductor, merited worker of Kazakhstan, winner of the diploma of the 4th All-union contest of conductors in Moscow.

Born in Almaty region, she was a graduate of the Almaty Musical College, Almaty Conservatory, Rimsky-Korsakov St.Petersburg Conservatory.

Sagi Ashimov (1961-1999) - movie actor, winner of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Theatre Art Institute.

Sagi Ashimov played the main role in more than 20 films.

Anuar Zhakssybekov (1965) - Deputy Chairman of the Geology and Geological Exploration Board of QazaqGaz.

Born in Atyrau region, he is a graduate of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University.

He took up his current post in March 2022.

Berik Bekzhanov (1967) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the COmmittee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in Chimkent city, he is a graduate of the Al-Frabi Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Aliya Galimova (1970) - Chief of Staff of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar city, she is a graduate of the Al-Frabi Kazakh State University.

She took up her current post in 2020.

Dana Nurzhigitova (1972) - Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

She graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

She was appointed to her current post in September 2019.

Aigul Beissenbayeva (1976) - Director-General of the El Production Center.

Born in Zhambyl region, she is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

She is the author of musical and ethnographic projects.

Assat Nurpeissov (1987) - Head of Staff of the Mayor's Office of Almaty.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the University of New York in Prague, and received his master's degree from the European Business School.

He took up his current post in February 2022.



