July 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of July.

NAMES

Sagi Ashimov (1961-1999) is the artist, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Theater and Arts Institute.

He starred in more than 20 films. In 1986 he was awarded the Kazakh SSR State Prize for playing the role of Shoqan Ualikhanov in a 4-series film which was released in 1985. In 1995-1999 he played one of the key roles in Perekryostok (Crossroads), the first longest-running Kazakh TV drama with 465 episodes.









Berik Bekzhanov (1967) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the legislation, judicial and legal reform.

Born in Chimkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since January this year.













Dauren Bekzhanov (1968) is the deputy director of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

Born in Omsk is the graduate of the Frunze Omsk Higher All-Troops Command College, Federal Froneir Service Academy of Russia, Military Academy of Belarus.

Has been serving since last April.













Aliya Galimova (1970) is the chief of staff of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since 2020.













Dana Nurzhigitova (1972) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Has been acting since September 2019.













Aigul Beissenbayeva (1976) is the director general of the Yel production centre.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al farabi Kazakh State University. Authored music and ethnographic projects, holder of Kyzyl Alma (Red Apple) international prize.



