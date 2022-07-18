Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 July 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

    EVENTS

    1907 - The Wooden Mosque is built without a single nail in the steppe of East Kazakhstan.

    2013 - The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Galați, Romania.

    2014 - The Techpark is opened at Nazarbayev University in Astana city.

    2016 - Karina Nazhimeddinoa wins the Grand Prix at the international competition-festival Sun оf Italy.

    2016 - The Tien Shan is included in the World Heritage List at the meeting of UNESCO in Istanbul, Turkiye.

    2018 - Kazakh painter, honored ambassador of the ATOM project karipbek Kuyukov is named the winner of the Nuclear-Free Future Award.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    August 2. Today's Birthdays
    August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    July 30. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association