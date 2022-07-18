July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

EVENTS

1907 - The Wooden Mosque is built without a single nail in the steppe of East Kazakhstan.

2013 - The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Galați, Romania.

2014 - The Techpark is opened at Nazarbayev University in Astana city.

2016 - Karina Nazhimeddinoa wins the Grand Prix at the international competition-festival Sun оf Italy.

2016 - The Tien Shan is included in the World Heritage List at the meeting of UNESCO in Istanbul, Turkiye.

2018 - Kazakh painter, honored ambassador of the ATOM project karipbek Kuyukov is named the winner of the Nuclear-Free Future Award.



