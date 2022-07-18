Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
18 July 2022 07:00

July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

EVENTS

1907 - The Wooden Mosque is built without a single nail in the steppe of East Kazakhstan.

2013 - The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Galați, Romania.

2014 - The Techpark is opened at Nazarbayev University in Astana city.

2016 - Karina Nazhimeddinoa wins the Grand Prix at the international competition-festival Sun оf Italy.

2016 - The Tien Shan is included in the World Heritage List at the meeting of UNESCO in Istanbul, Turkiye.

2018 - Kazakh painter, honored ambassador of the ATOM project karipbek Kuyukov is named the winner of the Nuclear-Free Future Award.


Related news
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
August 2. Today's Birthdays
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Urumqi to host VII China-Eurasia Expo
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
Qazaq Kuresi tournament brings together 19 countries
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive