July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 July 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

EVENTS

1907 – A unique wooden mosque is built without a single nail in the steppes of East Kazakhstan.

2006 – The Kazakh General Consulate in Dubai publishes Kazakhstan’s Strategy to join the 50 most competitive countries of the world in Arabic language.

2013 – An official opening ceremony of the Kazakh General Consulate in Romania takes place.

2014 – The new building of the Palace of Justice opens in Astana.

2014 – A Technology Park unveils at the Nazarbayev University stretching over 2,000 sq m.

2016 – Kazakhstani Karina Nazhmeddinova wins grand prix at the Sun of Italy international contest-festival.

2016 – Western Tien-Shan (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan) is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Istanbul.

2018 – Kazakhstani artist, honorary ambassador of ATOM project Karipbek Kuyukov becomes the laureate of the Nuclear-Free Future International Award.


