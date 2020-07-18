July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

EVENTS

1907 - A wooden mosque is built without a single nail in the steppes the east of Kazakhstan.

2006 - The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai publishes an Arabic edition of the Strategy for Kazakhstan's accession to the world's top 50 competitive countries.

2013 - The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Galati, Romania, officially opens its doors. It was Petru Lificiu who became the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan.

2014 - The Technology Park is established at the premises of the Nazarbayev University in Astana. Its total area which exceeds 2,000 square meters. The Technology Park conducts measurements and research in the field of renewable energy exploration.

2016 - Karina Nazhmeddinova from Kazakhstan wins the Grand Prix of International Contest «Sun of Italy».

2016 - The Tian Shan (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan) was featured into the World Heritage List at the session of the UNESCO in Istanbul. It is a large system of mountain ranges located in Central Asia.

2017 - Kazakh cadet Bakhtiyar Kuiken, studying at the Naval Academy in South Korea, wins a gold medal in Jinju.

2018 - Kazakh artist and Honorary Ambassador of the ATOM Project Karipbek Kuyukov is honored with the 2018 Nuclear-Free Future Award in Salzburg, Austria.