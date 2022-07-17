July 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of July.

NAMES

Latif Khamedi (1906-1983) - one of the founders of Kazakh composer music, collector-ethnographer of Kazakh folk music.

Born Kazan region, he was a graduate of the Tashkent Institute of Enlightenment of Turkic National Minorities, Moscow Musical College, Opera Studio at the Moscow Conservatory.

Latif Khamedi authored over 10 waltzes, including famous ones such as the Kazakh waltz and Bulbul.

He was the author of a series of heroic and patriotic songs, many choral and instrumental works, over 50 songs and romances, and music for drama plays and movies.

Latif Khamedi rose to fame with the creation of operas such as Abai, Tolegen Tokhtarov, Zhambyl, Balbula operetta, and music to the State Hymn of the Kazakh SSR.

Bakhytzhan Abishyev (1947-2017) - sculptor, winner of the Zhambul Zhabayev International Prize, Professor of the Zhurgenov National Academy of Arts, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktyubinsk city, he graduated from the Gogol Almaty Art School, Surikov Moscow State Art Institute.

His works are kept in museums of Kazakh cities and abroad. The Olympian composition is kept in the museum of the Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, Kuishi work in the private collection in Germany, Tomiris work in Moscow. Such works as Kulager and Umai are on display in the residential of the Kazakh president.

Bulat Sarsenbayev (1957) - Chairman of the Board of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization dialogue.

Born in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2021.

Assel Karaulova (1969) - President of the Kazakhstan Press Club.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kazakh State University, received her MBA degree from KIMEP, МPA degree from Missouri State University, and is a Muskie Fellowship recipient.

Lyazzat Ramazanova (1973) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on social and cultural development.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages, Kazakh State Law Academy.

She took up her current post in January 2021.

Russtem Kurmanov (1981) - Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, completed postgraduate courses at the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2019.



