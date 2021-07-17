July 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of July.

NAMES

(1906-1983) is one of the founders of the Kazakh composer’s music, ethnographer of Kazakh folk music. Born in Kazan oblast of Tatarstan is the graduate of the Tashkent institute for Turkic national minorities education, Moscow music college, opera studio at the Moscow Conservatoire.

Since 1933 he lived in Almaty.













(1957) is the chairman of the board of the Nazarbayev Centre for the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Born in 1957 in the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teachers’ Training Institute of Foreign Languages and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Throughout his diplomatic career he held various posts in Israel, Hong Kong, Greece, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, India and Sri Lanka. Prior to the appointment served as the Advisor to Kazakh Invest National Company CEO in 2020-2021.

Has been appointed to the post this February.

(1968) is the head of the personnel department at the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in today’s East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, London School of Economics, and Duke University.

Has been acting since April 2019.













(1969) is the President of the Kazakhstan Press Club.

Born in 1969 is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, KIMEP and the University of Missouri Columbia. Ms Karaulova was among those who contributed to the development of domestic PR market. She realized over 320 successful PR projects and over 2,700 media events in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, CIS, Europe and South-East Asia, 10 large nationwide projects jointly with international partners.





(1973) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World languages, Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been serving since January this year.













(1981) is the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, postgraduate training program of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

Has been working since March 2019.