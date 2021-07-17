Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 17. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 July 2021, 08:00
July 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of July.

NAMES

photo

Latif Khamidi (1906-1983) is one of the founders of the Kazakh composer’s music, ethnographer of Kazakh folk music. Born in Kazan oblast of Tatarstan is the graduate of the Tashkent institute for Turkic national minorities education, Moscow music college, opera studio at the Moscow Conservatoire.

Since 1933 he lived in Almaty.




photo

Bulat Sarsenbayev (1957) is the chairman of the board of the Nazarbayev Centre for the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Born in 1957 in the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teachers’ Training Institute of Foreign Languages and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Throughout his diplomatic career he held various posts in Israel, Hong Kong, Greece, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, India and Sri Lanka. Prior to the appointment served as the Advisor to Kazakh Invest National Company CEO in 2020-2021.

Has been appointed to the post this February.

photo

Amangul Ibrayeva (1968) is the head of the personnel department at the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in today’s East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, London School of Economics, and Duke University.

Has been acting since April 2019.




photo

Assel Karaulova (1969) is the President of the Kazakhstan Press Club.

Born in 1969 is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, KIMEP and the University of Missouri Columbia. Ms Karaulova was among those who contributed to the development of domestic PR market. She realized over 320 successful PR projects and over 2,700 media events in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, CIS, Europe and South-East Asia, 10 large nationwide projects jointly with international partners.


photo

Lazzat Ramazanova (1973) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World languages, Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been serving since January this year.




photo

Rustem Kurmanov (1981) is the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, postgraduate training program of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

Has been working since March 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships