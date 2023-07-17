Go to the main site
    July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

    EVENTS

    1998 – Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign the memorandum on the delimitation of the Kazakh- Kyrgyz state border.

    2016 – Kazakhstan establishes Social Health Insurance Fund NJSC with 100% state participation.

    2016 – Kazakh secondary school student Amir Mohammed Ali wins gold at the Mathematics Olympiad in Hong Kong.

    2019 – Kazakhstan establishes the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President.

    2020 – The state national film support centre and KazakhFilm merge to speed up joint efforts to support and develop the country’s film industry.

    2021 – Head of the group of Vietnamese translators Doan Danh Nghiep is awarded a letter of appreciation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for translating The Book of Words by great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai into Vietnamese.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
