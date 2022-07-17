Go to the main site
    • July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 July 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

    EVENTS

    1998 – Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sing the memorandum on the delimitation of the Kazakh- Kyrgyz state border.

    2016 – The non-commercial joint-stock company Fund of Social Health Insurance is set up in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – Then President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Ana María Pastor hands over the Order of Isabella the Catholic on behalf of Felipe VI.

    2019 – The National Council of Public Trust under the Kazakh President is established.

    2020 – The State national Film Support Center and Kazakhfilm are merged.

    2020 – The Book «Teachings of Abai to the people of Kazakhstan» is published in Arabic in Cairo.

    2021 - At the Kazakh Embassy a solemn ceremony of presenting thank-you letters from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the Vietnamese translators Doan Danh Nghiep for translating Kazakh poet, thinker Abai «The Book of Words» into Vietnamese takes place.

