Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
17 July 2022 07:00

July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

EVENTS

1998 – Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sing the memorandum on the delimitation of the Kazakh- Kyrgyz state border.

2016 – The non-commercial joint-stock company Fund of Social Health Insurance is set up in Kazakhstan.

2017 – Then President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Ana María Pastor hands over the Order of Isabella the Catholic on behalf of Felipe VI.

2019 – The National Council of Public Trust under the Kazakh President is established.

2020 – The State national Film Support Center and Kazakhfilm are merged.

2020 – The Book «Teachings of Abai to the people of Kazakhstan» is published in Arabic in Cairo.

2021 - At the Kazakh Embassy a solemn ceremony of presenting thank-you letters from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the Vietnamese translators Doan Danh Nghiep for translating Kazakh poet, thinker Abai «The Book of Words» into Vietnamese takes place.


Related news
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
August 2. Today's Birthdays
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Urumqi to host VII China-Eurasia Expo
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
Qazaq Kuresi tournament brings together 19 countries
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive