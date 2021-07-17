Go to the main site
    July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

    DATES

    The World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year to recognize the strengthening system of international justice and also to promote the rights of the victims.

    EVENTS

    1998 – Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sing the memorandum on the delimitation of the Kazakh- Kyrgyz state border.

    2016 – The non-commercial joint-stock company Fund of Social Health Insurance is set up in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – Then President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Ana María Pastor hands over the Order of Isabella the Catholic on behalf of Felipe VI.

    2019 – The National Council of Public Trust under the Kazakh President is established.

    2020 – The State national Film Support Center and Kazakhfilm are merged.

    2020 – The Book «Teachings of Abai to the people of Kazakhstan» is published in Arabic in Cairo.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

