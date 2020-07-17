Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

EVENTS

1998 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic enter into the Memorandum of Delimitation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border.

2013 – Dancing troupe of Blaze dance studio from Pavlodar city wins big at the international dancing competition in Lloret de Mar, Spain. The troupe represented by 47 dancers aged 6 to 18 sweep the first prize in two categories at the contest.

2016 – Non-profit joint-stock company Social Health Insurance Fund is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016School student from Pavlodar Amir Mohammed Ali wins gold at the Hong Kong Mathematics Olympiad. Additionally, members of the Kazakh team haul one bronze and three silver medals.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of Isabella the Catholic on behalf of Felipe VI of Spain. Spanish MP Ana Pastor hands out the prestigious award.

2019 – The National Public Confidence Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established to put forward proposals and recommendations on the most pressing issues of state policy.


