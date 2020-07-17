July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

EVENTS

1998 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic enter into the Memorandum of Delimitation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border.

2013 – Dancing troupe of Blaze dance studio from Pavlodar city wins big at the international dancing competition in Lloret de Mar, Spain. The troupe represented by 47 dancers aged 6 to 18 sweep the first prize in two categories at the contest.

2016 – Non-profit joint-stock company Social Health Insurance Fund is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016 – School student from Pavlodar Amir Mohammed Ali wins gold at the Hong Kong Mathematics Olympiad. Additionally, members of the Kazakh team haul one bronze and three silver medals.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of Isabella the Catholic on behalf of Felipe VI of Spain. Spanish MP Ana Pastor hands out the prestigious award.

2019 – The National Public Confidence Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established to put forward proposals and recommendations on the most pressing issues of state policy.