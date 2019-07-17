July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

1998 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the KyrgyzRepublic entered into the Memorandum of Delimitation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz StateBorder.

2010 – Kazakh singer Dinara Sultangaliyeva wasawarded a special prize of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation following the Vitebsk 2010 XIX International Singing Contest.

2016 – Social Health Insurance Fund non-profit joint-stock company was establishedin Kazakhstan.

2019 –School student from Pavlodar Amir Mohammed Ali won gold at the HongKong Mathematics Olympiad. Besides, members of the Kazakh team grabbed onebronze and three silver medals.

2017– First President of KazakhstanNursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the Order of Isabella the Catholic. President Nazarbayev thankedFelipe VI of Spain and Ana Pastor for such high award, praising trust-based andfriendly relations between Kazakhstan and Spain.

2017 – Schoolboy from TaldykorganAnton Morgunov showed the best result at the 49th International ChemistryOlympiad in Thailand. More than 300 school students from 76 countriesparticipated in the event. The Kazakh team consisting of 4 members was awardedone gold and three bronze medals.