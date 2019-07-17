July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 17.

1998 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic entered into the Memorandum of Delimitation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border.

2010 – Kazakh singer Dinara Sultangaliyeva was awarded a special prize of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation following the Vitebsk 2010 XIX International Singing Contest.

2016 – Social Health Insurance Fund non-profit joint-stock company was established in Kazakhstan.

2019 – School student from Pavlodar Amir Mohammed Ali won gold at the Hong Kong Mathematics Olympiad. Besides, members of the Kazakh team grabbed one bronze and three silver medals.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the Order of Isabella the Catholic. President Nazarbayev thanked Felipe VI of Spain and Ana Pastor for such high award, praising trust-based and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Spain.

2017 – Schoolboy from Taldykorgan Anton Morgunov showed the best result at the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand. More than 300 school students from 76 countries participated in the event. The Kazakh team consisting of 4 members was awarded one gold and three bronze medals.