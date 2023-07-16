July 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of July.

NAMES

Alexander Barayev (1908-1985) is a founder of the conservation cropping system, Hero of Socialist Labor, Merited Scientist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Saint Petersburg is a graduate of the Kuibyshev Agriculture Institute.

Viktor Temirbayev (1967) is an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria.

Born in Pavlodar he is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Electronic Engineering, the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Has been serving since December 2022.

Almat Aidarbekov (1974) is an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Ankara University, Carnegie Mellon University.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2022.

Bulat Zakirov (1976) is the deputy CEO at KazMunaiGas National Company JSC.

Born in Guriyev region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Administration.

Has been working since May last year.

Mukhtar Tolegen (1980) is the rector of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Belarusian State Pedagogical University Named After Maxim Tank, the Munich Institute for East European Law, the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Nazarbayev University and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Has taken the post in January 2018.