July 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of July.

Alexander Barayev (1908-1985) – founder of the conservation cropping system, Hero of Socialist Labour, Honored Worker of Science of Kazakhstan.





Viktor Temirbayev (1967) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lithuania.

Mukhtar Tolegen (1980) – Rector of the Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University

Bulat Zakirov (1976) – Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunayGas National Company

