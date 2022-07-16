Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 16. Today's Birthdays
16 July 2022 08:00

July 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of July.

Alexander Barayev (1908-1985) – founder of the conservation cropping system, Hero of Socialist Labour, Honored Worker of Science of Kazakhstan.








Viktor Temirbayev (1967) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lithuania.






Mukhtar Tolegen (1980) – Rector of the Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University







Bulat Zakirov (1976) – Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunayGas National Company



Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive