July 16. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of July.

NAMES

photo

Alexander Barayev (1908-1985) is the founder of the conservation cropping system, academician the All-Union Academy of Agricultural Sciences named after Lenin, Hero of Socialist Labor, Merited Scientist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Saint Petersburg he is the graduate of the Kuibyshev Agriculture Institute.





photo

Bakytzhan Kazhiyev (1964) is the CEO at KEGOC. Born in Taldy-Kurgan region he is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Energy Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in May 2011.





photo

Viktor Temirbayev (1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania.

Born in Pavlodar he is the graduate of the Moscow Institute of Electronic Engineering, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Has been serving since August 2018.




photo

Mukhtar Tolegen (1980) is the rector of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

Born in former South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Maksim Tank Belorussian Teacher’s Training University, The Institute for Eastern European Law, The Polytechnic University of Valencia, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Nazarbayev University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Has been working since January 2018.


