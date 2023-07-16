July 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 16.

EVENTS

1996 – Kazakhstan joins Article 8 of the Charter of the International Monetary Fund.

1999 – Astana is awarded the UNESCO’s City of Peace prize.

2001 – Otyrar Kitapkhanasy (Otyrar Library) research centre is founded at the Eurasian National University Library.

2010 – Kazakhstan and France sign a protocol to found the Nazarbayev-Sarkozy Commission.

2011 – KazSat-2 satellite is successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 05:16 am Astana time.

2014 – The country’s first-ever professional mountain bike track opens at the Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty.

2016 – Students of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts Dias Kulmakov and Sherkhan Tansykbayev participate in the IV Amazing Thailand Film Challenge international film festival bringing together 32 best teams.

2017 – Paralympic athlete Yerzhan Salimgereev from Atyrau wins two gold medals in men’s 100 m butterfly and 50 m crawl at the German Swimming Open Championships. 51 nations took part in the championships.

2020 – The New York Times writes an article about Kazakhstan’s Imanbek Zeikenov who remixed ‘Roses’ into a hit.

2021 – Kazakhstan attends the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit organized by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.